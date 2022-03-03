New Zealand, which has also retained a hard border, this week announced it would drop the self-isolation requirement for vaccinated citizens coming from Australia, amid its own wave of Covid-19 cases. The country is due to open to Australians by July and to all other tourists by October.

While most other Australian states’ borders gradually reopened in 2021 as the Delta and Omicron outbreaks took hold and vaccination rates rose, WA stayed closed as its cases remained near zero for most of the pandemic.

Australia reopened its international border to vaccinated tourists on February 21., and has a double vaccination rate of more than 94 per cent for people aged 16 and over.

WA’s daily Covid-19 cases are at record levels, though low by global standards, as the Omicron variant spreads. On Wednesday, the state introduced new limits on non-urgent surgeries as it prepares its hospitals for a surge in infections, and has also ramped up mask rules and capacity limits for hospitality venues.

“We are expecting hospitalisation to climb rapidly in the coming weeks,” premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Wednesday. “With the WA border reopening in full tomorrow, we know that case numbers will start to climb even further.”

WA’s closure sparked an acute labour shortage in the state, where the unemployment rate tumbled to 3.7 per cent in January. That compared with the national rate of 4.2 per cent and pre-pandemic levels of well above 5 per cent.

“The border reopening will definitely help in easing some of the labour shortages,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Markets. “It will also mean welcoming tourism will be easier as all states are now open. It’s a confidence booster.”

Mining bosses including BHP Group’s Mike Henry and Fortescue Metals Group’s Elizabeth Gaines have welcomed the reopening, saying the risks to their operations are manageable. All workers flying in to remote mine sites are required by the state to have been vaccinated, while BHP and Rio Tinto have mandatory vaccination policies in place across their operations there.

Malaysia, Indonesia may be past Omicron peak

Malaysia and Indonesia are adding fewer Covid-19 cases each day after a sharp spike in February, an early sign that the Omicron wave may have peaked.

The countries are preparing looser entry restrictions to get a jump-start on travel. Still, both governments have said it is too soon to sound the all-clear and are urging citizens to get boosted. Insufficient testing may have partly contributed to the dip in daily cases.

New Zealand protests force parliament review

New Zealand is considering ways to limit access to parliament, including potentially building a wall, to prevent a repeat of the three-week protest camp that resulted in extensive damage to the grounds in downtown Wellington.

Police on Wednesday forcibly ejected the remaining occupants and their supporters, leading to violent clashes in nearby streets and fires that scorched gardens and a children's playground in front of parliament.

The camp began as a protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions but grew as other causes joined in, leading to abuse of passers-by and journalists, and threats of violence against politicians. While larger protests have made their way to parliament over the years, this was the first prolonged occupation, and the violent scenes of police with riot shields marching on protesters hurling paving stones are rare in New Zealand.

“There’ll be a review of the overall security arrangements for parliament,” Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told Radio New Zealand on Thursday. “For New Zealanders the idea that you can come and protest at parliament is a really important one. We want to try to continue to protect those rights, but we have to obviously think about the safety and security of the people who work here and live around here.”

Parliament’s Speaker Trevor Mallard tweeted late Wednesday that he is in favour of building a larger wall around parliament’s grounds, “not for general perimeter security but with gates that close when we get alerts to groups similar to these protesters.” He wants to retain the openness and accessibility of the site “but have a way of keeping people safe.”

Police said they arrested 87 people on Wednesday for a range of offences including trespass, possession of restricted weapons and wilful damage. Seven officers needed hospital treatment.

A protester faces off with police near the New Zealand parliament in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Parliament grounds remain closed on Thursday with police on patrol at the perimeter and on streets in the central business district.

“A recovery plan for the grounds has been developed,” Mallard said. “Due to assessments of the grounds’ condition that must take place before that work can begin, and for health safety and sanitary reasons, I ask that all members of the public please stay away till advised otherwise.”

During the occupation the protesters dug up the sprinkler system after Mallard ordered it be turned on to make their stay uncomfortable. They also endured heavy rainstorms making the site muddy and trampled. Buildings and statues were defaced with graffiti. Wednesday’s fires engulfed the playground equipment just below parliament’s main steps before being extinguished.

The playground “is a symbol of something the Speaker has tried to do here over the last four years, to make parliament more accessible so that families and groups that come here can feel at home,” said Robertson. “For a lot of Wellingtonians, parliament and its surrounds have a really significant cultural importance so for everybody it was just shocking to see that.”

Singapore infection growth rate falls

Singapore’s weekly infection growth rate, which compares the number of community cases in the past week to the one before, dropped below 1 to 0.98, according to Ministry of Health data. A number lower than 1 means the growth rate is falling.