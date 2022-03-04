An aerial view of flooded buildings in the northern New South Wales city of Lismore. Photo: Australian Defence Force via AFP
More rains to drench flood-battered Australia as scores still missing
- A year’s worth of rainfall over a week in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales left thousands displaced and sweept away property and livestock
- The disaster has claimed 13 lives so far
Topic | Australia
