An aerial view of flooded buildings in the northern New South Wales city of Lismore. Photo: Australian Defence Force via AFP
An aerial view of flooded buildings in the northern New South Wales city of Lismore. Photo: Australian Defence Force via AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

More rains to drench flood-battered Australia as scores still missing

  • A year’s worth of rainfall over a week in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales left thousands displaced and sweept away property and livestock
  • The disaster has claimed 13 lives so far

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:39am, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of flooded buildings in the northern New South Wales city of Lismore. Photo: Australian Defence Force via AFP
An aerial view of flooded buildings in the northern New South Wales city of Lismore. Photo: Australian Defence Force via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE