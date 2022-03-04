Japanese encephalitis cases have been detected in multiple Australian pork farms. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese encephalitis virus spreads from pigs to humans in Australia

  • Cases were confirmed in the states of Queensland and Victoria, prompting officials to roll-out targeted vaccinations there
  • Most people display no symptoms when infected, but a small fraction may develop serious illness from the mosquito-borne disease

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:12pm, 4 Mar, 2022

