Australia’s Collins Class submarines at a naval base in Perth. File photo: EPA-EFE
Aukus deal: Australia seeks to acquire nuclear submarines before 2040, defence minister says
- Peter Dutton said more details about the plan to build the vessels under a partnership with the US and Britain will be announced ‘in the coming months’
- The partners had initially said work on the specifications could potentially take more than a year
Topic | Aukus alliance
