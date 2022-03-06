Australia’s Collins Class submarines at a naval base in Perth. File photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s Collins Class submarines at a naval base in Perth. File photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Australasia

Aukus deal: Australia seeks to acquire nuclear submarines before 2040, defence minister says

  • Peter Dutton said more details about the plan to build the vessels under a partnership with the US and Britain will be announced ‘in the coming months’
  • The partners had initially said work on the specifications could potentially take more than a year

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:22pm, 6 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia’s Collins Class submarines at a naval base in Perth. File photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s Collins Class submarines at a naval base in Perth. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE