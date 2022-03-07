An Australian Collins-class submarine and a British nuclear-powered attack submarine are seen last year at Australia’s existing submarine base in Perth. Photo: EPA
Australia to build nuclear-submarine base as PM warns of Ukraine war spillover
- The US$7.4 billion project on the country’s east coast will be the first construction of a major base in Australia since the 1990s
- It comes as PM Scott Morrison warns that Australia faces the ‘most difficult and dangerous security environment in 80 years’ amid the war in Ukraine
Topic | Australia
