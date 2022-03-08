A car is seen on a flooded street in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sydney braces for ‘tough 48 hours’ as severe storms and flash flooding force thousands to flee their homes
- Record downpours cut off towns, swept away farms, livestock and roads forcing about 60,000 people to flee their homes
- Climate change has affected Australia in recent years with droughts, deadly bush fires, and floods becoming more common
Topic | Australia
