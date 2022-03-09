A flooded road is seen in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
A flooded road is seen in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia floods cause US$1 billion in damage as thousands flee, national emergency expected to be declared

  • National emergency is expected, handing the government more powers to deploy aid and personnel as thousands flee their homes
  • Floods put climate change in focus ahead of a national election, as the current government has been criticised for its inaction on the climate

Topic |   Australia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:05am, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A flooded road is seen in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
A flooded road is seen in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE