Australia has advised people to try to avoid mosquito bites, including by covering exposed skin and removing containers of water where they may breed. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia to roll-out vaccines to contain spread of Japanese encephalitis virus

  • Since late February, the mosquito-borne virus has reached many states and infected 16 people with two confirmed deaths
  • The government would invest US$51 million on control measures and inoculate people working close to mosquitoes and pigs, which are vulnerable to infection

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:14pm, 11 Mar, 2022

