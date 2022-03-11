Australia has advised people to try to avoid mosquito bites, including by covering exposed skin and removing containers of water where they may breed. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia to roll-out vaccines to contain spread of Japanese encephalitis virus
- Since late February, the mosquito-borne virus has reached many states and infected 16 people with two confirmed deaths
- The government would invest US$51 million on control measures and inoculate people working close to mosquitoes and pigs, which are vulnerable to infection
Topic | Australia
