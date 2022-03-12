People sit at a cafe in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. Photo: EPA
People sit at a cafe in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australia wants to live with Covid-19 ‘like the flu’, PM says

  • PM Scott Morrison, whose government faces an election in May, said Australia was ‘pretty much’ at the phase of ‘living with the virus like the flu’
  • Health officials, however, flagged concern about a new sub-variant of Omicron they said could bring a doubling of the country’s 15,000 daily cases by March-end

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:50pm, 12 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People sit at a cafe in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. Photo: EPA
People sit at a cafe in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE