Laucala Resort in Fiji. Australian PM says China has ‘military ambitions’ for the Pacific islands.
Coronavirus: Australia’s vaccine diplomacy in Pacific islands eased tensions with China, PM Morrison said

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia has halted an ‘incursion’ by working closely with China and providing Covid-19 help before others offered support
  • New Zealand reports its highest death toll since the pandemic began; South Korea logs 350,000 new Covid-19 cases

Reuters and The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 5:52pm, 13 Mar, 2022

