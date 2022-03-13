Laucala Resort in Fiji. Australian PM says China has ‘military ambitions’ for the Pacific islands.
Coronavirus: Australia’s vaccine diplomacy in Pacific islands eased tensions with China, PM Morrison said
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia has halted an ‘incursion’ by working closely with China and providing Covid-19 help before others offered support
- New Zealand reports its highest death toll since the pandemic began; South Korea logs 350,000 new Covid-19 cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Laucala Resort in Fiji. Australian PM says China has ‘military ambitions’ for the Pacific islands.