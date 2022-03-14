Health experts have asked Australia to consider reintroducing some Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Australians told to get boosters to fend off Omicron subvariant threat

  • NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned the BA. 2 subvariant could leave ‘more people in hospital and more people possibly to pass away sadly’
  • Elsewhere, Tonga’s PM Siaosi Sovaleni tested positive for Covid-19 as the island nation’s infections climbed to more than 900

