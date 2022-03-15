A woman holds a smartphone with Meta logo on it in front of a displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Facebook
Facebook’s Meta to give Australian politicians cybersecurity courses ahead of election

  • Meta will also coach influencers to stop the spread of misinformation in a bid to boost the integrity of an upcoming election
  • The social media giant added that it had drafted in a university to help with fact-checking operations in Australia

Reuters
Updated: 3:00pm, 15 Mar, 2022

