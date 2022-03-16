New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AAP Image
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AAP Image
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand to reopen border early as ‘fortress’ level curbs end

  • Vaccinated Australians can enter without undergoing self-isolation from April 12 while visitors from the US, Japan and Singapore will be allowed to do the same from May 1
  • The move will be a boost for the tourism industry which has been decimated by the two-year absence of foreign travellers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 9:29am, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AAP Image
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AAP Image
READ FULL ARTICLE