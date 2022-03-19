Aerial photos of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia which is suffering from coral bleaching. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffers widespread coral bleaching

  • Reef is suffering widespread and severe coral bleaching due to high ocean temperatures two years after a mass bleaching event that damaged two-thirds of its coral
  • United Nations delegation is due to assess if reef’s World Heritage listing should be downgraded due to the ravages of climate change

Associated Press
Updated: 8:19am, 19 Mar, 2022

