Asmart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background. Photo: AFP
Asmart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australian competition watchdog sues Facebook owner over scam advertisements

  • ACCC alleges the social media giant failed to prevent scammers using its platform to promote fake ads featuring well-known people
  • Earlier Facebook announced it will help train Australian political candidates on cybersecurity to stop the spread of misinformation during campaigning for the country’s upcoming federal election

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:47am, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Asmart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background. Photo: AFP
Asmart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE