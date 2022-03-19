Asmart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background. Photo: AFP
Australian competition watchdog sues Facebook owner over scam advertisements
- ACCC alleges the social media giant failed to prevent scammers using its platform to promote fake ads featuring well-known people
- Earlier Facebook announced it will help train Australian political candidates on cybersecurity to stop the spread of misinformation during campaigning for the country’s upcoming federal election
