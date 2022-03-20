Aluminium ingots stored at the foundry shop of Rusal’s Krasnoyarsk smelter in Russia. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Australia expands Russia sanctions, bans alumina and bauxite exports
- The government said the latest measures will limit Russia’s capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for the country
- Australia also said it will donate at least 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to Ukraine to meet its energy needs
