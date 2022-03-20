The funeral of Australian cricketing great Shane Warne took place in his hometown of Melbourne on Sunday March 20, 2022. Photo: Action Images
Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne’s family and friends bid farewell at hometown funeral
- Considered one of the finest bowlers of all time, whose fame transcended cricket, Warne died two weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday on Koh Samui
- About 80 people attended the service including other sporting greats and entertainers; ex-love, actress Elizabeth Hurley, was absent due to filming commitments
Topic | Australia
