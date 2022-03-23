A firefighter walks past burning trees during a battle against bush fires in Nowra, Australia’s New South Wales state. File photo: AFP
Climate change ‘greatest threat’ to Australia’s future and security, defence veterans warn
- A group of former defence figures released an open letter calling on the country’s political leadership to make climate ‘an immediate security priority’
- The comments came after the UN chief this week chided Australia for failing to define meaningful near-term measures to cut fossil fuel emissions
Topic | Australia
A firefighter walks past burning trees during a battle against bush fires in Nowra, Australia’s New South Wales state. File photo: AFP