A firefighter walks past burning trees during a battle against bush fires in Nowra, Australia’s New South Wales state. File photo: AFP
A firefighter walks past burning trees during a battle against bush fires in Nowra, Australia’s New South Wales state. File photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Climate change ‘greatest threat’ to Australia’s future and security, defence veterans warn

  • A group of former defence figures released an open letter calling on the country’s political leadership to make climate ‘an immediate security priority’
  • The comments came after the UN chief this week chided Australia for failing to define meaningful near-term measures to cut fossil fuel emissions

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:15am, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A firefighter walks past burning trees during a battle against bush fires in Nowra, Australia’s New South Wales state. File photo: AFP
A firefighter walks past burning trees during a battle against bush fires in Nowra, Australia’s New South Wales state. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE