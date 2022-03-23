Air New Zealand plans to start direct flights to New York in September. Photo: AP
New Zealand’s 17-hour flights from New York, among longest in the world

  • The route was supposed to start in 2020, then the pandemic hit and New Zealand imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions
  • Singapore Airlines currently offers the world’s longest regular direct flights – to New York – about 15,300 kilometres and taking 18 hours and 40 minutes

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:44pm, 23 Mar, 2022

