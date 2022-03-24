Coral reefs coastline of Guadalcanal Island, Solomon. Photo: Shutterstock
Solomon Islands mulls security ties with China, signs MOU
- Agreement would cover policing; wider proposal to include military assisting on social order, disaster response, and protecting the safety of Chinese personnel
- The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November 2021
Topic | Pacific nations
