Foreign tourists board a helicopter in Kaikoura, New Zealand’s South Island. File photo: Xinhua
New Zealand wants foreign tourists to ‘pay their way’ to safeguard environment

  • As the border begins to progressively reopen from April, Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the sector needs to refocus on attracting ‘high value’ visitors
  • Before the pandemic, there were concerns about overcrowding and poor infrastructure damaging the nation’s clean, green image

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:31pm, 25 Mar, 2022

