Australian soldiers are currently in the Solomon Islands until December 2023, following last year’s riots. File photo: Australian Defence Force /AFP
Solomon Islands lawmaker says Australia ignored warning about China military deal
- Matthew Wale said he was ‘extremely disappointed in the Australian government’ despite his warning last year that Honiara and Beijing were working on a pact
- The Solomons defended the agreement, saying it wanted to broaden its ‘security and development cooperation’ to new countries
