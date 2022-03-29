Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing. File photo: AP
Solomons PM Sogavare says backlash to China military deal ‘very insulting’ but won’t ‘pick sides’
- Manasseh Sogavare told parliament the security agreement was being finalised and he would not reveal more details on the pact that has alarmed Australia and New Zealand
- He also rejected suggestions that Beijing’s presence was a security threat to the region, saying the island nation would not ‘pick sides’
Topic | Pacific nations
