Australia announced billions in funding for intelligence and cybersecurity. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia to increase defence spending, security with an eye on a more assertive China, Ukraine war
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison points to China’s growing military footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and Russia’s war on Ukraine for the need to bolster its defence capability
- Announcement is seen as an election strategy as Morrison’s government trails the opposition Labor party in polls ahead of a ballot that must be held by May 21
