Images are projected on the ground during a memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Warne, widely regarded as one of the top cricket players of all time, died on March 4 while on vacation with friends in Thailand. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Australia bids farewells to ‘legend’ Shane Warne with state memorial service at Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Thousands gathered to remember the Australian cricket legend at a state memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday
- Warne, widely regarded as one of the top cricket players of all time, died on March 4 of a heart attack at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand
Topic | Australia
Images are projected on the ground during a memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Warne, widely regarded as one of the top cricket players of all time, died on March 4 while on vacation with friends in Thailand. Photo: AAP Image via AP