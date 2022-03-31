Judge Brooke Gibson said Cruickshank wouldn’t be a good candidate for home detention. The judge cited reports prepared for the sentencing hearing which indicated Cruickshank had been angry for decades with agencies after suffering an accident in 1995 and being unsatisfied with the subsequent support he got.

“You have a complete lack of insight. You have a high sense of entitlement,” the judge said, citing the reports, according to the Herald. “You simply don’t recognise acceptable boundaries.”

The judge said Cruickshank’s anger had manifested itself in “a relentless campaign of emails”.

He was already known to a staffer at the prime minister’s office who vetted correspondence and first came across his “usually angry but not threatening” emails during the tenure of Helen Clark, who was prime minister from 1999 until 2008.

The judge also noted Cruickshank’s claim at his trial that he was drunk and had no memory of writing the two emails. Intoxication was not a defence, the judge said.

Ardern was first elected prime minister in 2017 and won a second term in 2020 in a landslide of historic proportions, thanks to her government’s success at the time in battling the coronavirus pandemic.