Micronesian President David Panuelo. File photo: EPA-EFE
Micronesia leader urges Solomons to consider consequences of China pact on Pacific
- In a letter, President David Panuelo voiced concern about the Pacific becoming ‘collateral damage’ in a potential conflict between the US and China
- Solomons PM Manasseh Sogavare on Tuesday dismissed critics, saying it was ‘very insulting … to be branded as unfit to manage our sovereign affairs’ by other nations
Topic | Pacific nations
