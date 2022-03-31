Micronesian President David Panuelo. File photo: EPA-EFE
Micronesian President David Panuelo. File photo: EPA-EFE
Micronesia leader urges Solomons to consider consequences of China pact on Pacific

  • In a letter, President David Panuelo voiced concern about the Pacific becoming ‘collateral damage’ in a potential conflict between the US and China
  • Solomons PM Manasseh Sogavare on Tuesday dismissed critics, saying it was ‘very insulting … to be branded as unfit to manage our sovereign affairs’ by other nations

Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:30pm, 31 Mar, 2022

