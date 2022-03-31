Port of Darwin is the main commercial and naval hub in the northern Australian region.
Port of Darwin is the main commercial and naval hub in the northern Australian region.
Australia to build new Darwin port after Chinese lease caused backlash

  • It’s unclear whether the new port would be solely for industrial use, or would accommodate visiting naval ships from strategic partners the US and UK
  • China’s Landbridge Group secured a 99-year lease for Port of Darwin’s commercial operations in 2015, a naval entry point into the contested Indo-Pacific region

Updated: 11:12pm, 31 Mar, 2022

