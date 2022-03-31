Port of Darwin is the main commercial and naval hub in the northern Australian region.
Australia to build new Darwin port after Chinese lease caused backlash
- It’s unclear whether the new port would be solely for industrial use, or would accommodate visiting naval ships from strategic partners the US and UK
- China’s Landbridge Group secured a 99-year lease for Port of Darwin’s commercial operations in 2015, a naval entry point into the contested Indo-Pacific region
Topic | Australia
Port of Darwin is the main commercial and naval hub in the northern Australian region.