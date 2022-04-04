Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra. Photo: EPA
Australian PM Scott Morrison denies allegations of ‘racial vilification’ days before election call

  • Members of Morrison’s party said he told them in 2007 that his competitor in a local election was too risky to back as a candidate ‘due to his ethnic background’
  • PM is expected to call an election soon and said that is a time when people ‘make all sorts of things up, because they have other motivations’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:22am, 4 Apr, 2022

