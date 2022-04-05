Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton addresses industry representatives during the opening of the Navy Guided Weapons Maintenance Facility, in Western Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia accelerates missile upgrade due to growing threats from China, Russia
- Australia’s decision to accelerate rearming fighter jets and warships years ahead of schedule, comes after China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands
- Solomons-China deal lets Beijing send warships to islands leading to speculation of a Chinese naval base to increase its military foothold in Pacific
Topic | Australia
Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton addresses industry representatives during the opening of the Navy Guided Weapons Maintenance Facility, in Western Sydney, Australia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE