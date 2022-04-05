The entrance to the walking track where a landslide killed 2 and injured two others is tapped off at Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney on Tuesday. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Australian police recover bodies of British father and son killed in landslide
- British family of five on holiday in Australia, were hiking at Wentworth Falls on Monday afternoon when four of them were hit by falling rocks, killing two
- A 50-year-old woman and a boy aged 14 remain in critical condition after surgery, while a 15-year-old girl is in hospital under observation
