Houses are seen on the bank of overflowing Woronora river on Thursday as inclement weather triggered evacuation orders in several suburbs of Sydney’s south and southwest. Photo: AFP
Rising rivers in Australia force more evacuations in Sydney as rain eases
- Australia’s east coast has been hammered by three separate wild weather patterns in the past six weeks as devastating floods submerged entire towns
- Rivers burst their banks after more than a month’s worth of rain fell over a few hours around Sydney due to La Nina weather phenomenon
Topic | Australia
