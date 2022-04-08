Houses are seen on the bank of overflowing Woronora river on Thursday as inclement weather triggered evacuation orders in several suburbs of Sydney’s south and southwest. Photo: AFP
Houses are seen on the bank of overflowing Woronora river on Thursday as inclement weather triggered evacuation orders in several suburbs of Sydney’s south and southwest. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Rising rivers in Australia force more evacuations in Sydney as rain eases

  • Australia’s east coast has been hammered by three separate wild weather patterns in the past six weeks as devastating floods submerged entire towns
  • Rivers burst their banks after more than a month’s worth of rain fell over a few hours around Sydney due to La Nina weather phenomenon

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:08am, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Houses are seen on the bank of overflowing Woronora river on Thursday as inclement weather triggered evacuation orders in several suburbs of Sydney’s south and southwest. Photo: AFP
Houses are seen on the bank of overflowing Woronora river on Thursday as inclement weather triggered evacuation orders in several suburbs of Sydney’s south and southwest. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE