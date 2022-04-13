Air New Zealand said it had eleven near-full flights arriving from Australia into New Zealand on Wednesday. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New Zealand welcomes Australians as border reopens

  • Television footage showed emotional scenes of families and friends reuniting as two flights from Australia touched down in Auckland
  • Tourists from visa-waiver countries including the US, Britain and Singapore will now be able to visit from May 1

Updated: 8:57am, 13 Apr, 2022

