Air New Zealand said it had eleven near-full flights arriving from Australia into New Zealand on Wednesday. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New Zealand welcomes Australians as border reopens
- Television footage showed emotional scenes of families and friends reuniting as two flights from Australia touched down in Auckland
- Tourists from visa-waiver countries including the US, Britain and Singapore will now be able to visit from May 1
