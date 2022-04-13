New Zealand’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled Kyung Yup Kim can be extradited to China to face a murder charge. File photo: New Zealand Government
New Zealand Supreme Court allows murder suspect Kyung Yup Kim’s extradition to China in landmark ruling

  • The top court found that Beijing was able to give Wellington sufficient assurance that Kim could get a fair trial and wouldn’t be tortured
  • The South Korean-born man is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:33pm, 13 Apr, 2022

