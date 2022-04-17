The Royal Caribbean ship Adventure of the Sea sits off Fort Lauderdale beach in April 2020. Australia is now allowing cruise ships to visit the country after a long hiatus because of the pandemic. Photo: Sun Sentinel/TNS
Coronavirus: Australia’s pandemic-era ban on cruise ships comes to an end after two years
- Ban on foreign cruise ships was imposed in March 2020 after a Covid outbreak aboard the Ruby Princess spilled into Sydney once the vessel docked
- A cruise line trade association estimates the Australian economy lost more than US$7.4 billion due to the ban
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
