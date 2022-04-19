A display case of photos is seen outside Chinese Embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Seeking to counter international fears over its new security alliance with China, the Solomon Islands said it won’t allow China to build a military base there. Photo: AP
Senior US officials to visit Solomon Islands amid China security concerns
- Delegation led by Kurt Campbell is latest step by the US and Australia to ramp up pressure on Solomon Islands to abandon a potential security pact with China
- US and Australia are concerned over Beijing negotiating a military base in the Pacific, which would allow China to deploy forces in vicinity of both countries
Topic | Australia
A display case of photos is seen outside Chinese Embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Seeking to counter international fears over its new security alliance with China, the Solomon Islands said it won’t allow China to build a military base there. Photo: AP