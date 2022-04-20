Tourists visit the Fox Glacier in New Zealand. File photo: AP
Coronavirus: New Zealand tourism to take years to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
- Tourism chief Rene de Monchy said airlines will take some time to resume operations and some people will be cautious about travelling again because of high costs
- New Zealand opened its borders to fully-vaccinated visitors from Australia on April 13, after the doors were shut two years ago to contain the outbreaks
