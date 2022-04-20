East Timor presidential candidate Jose Ramos Horta shows his inked finger after casting his ballot during the second round of East Timor’s presidential election in Dili, East Timor on Tuesday. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is set to win the presidential runoff election, according to over 60 per cent of the votes counted Wednesday, defeating incumbent Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres. Photo: Reuters.
Ramos-Horta set to win East Timor presidency for second time
- Nobel Peace Prize laureate garnered more than 60 per cent of votes counted on Wednesday, while incumbent Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres has earned 38.28 per cent
- Official results are expected next week, but Ramos-Horta suggested he may dissolve parliament and call for early elections, currently scheduled for next year
Topic | Asia elections
