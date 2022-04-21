Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses next to a patrol boat in Perth on April 18. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Australia
Australia election: Why national security is no longer a key advantage for PM Scott Morrison

  • Defence is a crucial issue that the ruling coalition falls back on in times of trouble but surveys show the public is more focused on livelihoods and climate change
  • Despite strong economic growth, Morrison is also facing criticism over stalled wages and rising cost of living

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:46am, 21 Apr, 2022

