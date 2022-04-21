New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida (R) shake hands of the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand’s Ardern, Japan’s Kishida want ‘free and open’ Indo-Pacific region in veiled reference to China-Solomons pact
- Both countries strongly oppose attempts to change the status quo by force in any regions including the East and South China Seas, but did not name Beijing
- Japan will send an official to the Solomon Islands over concerns the security pact it signed with China will increase Beijing’s military influence in the region
Topic | Japan
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida (R) shake hands of the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE