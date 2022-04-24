Coastline of Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands. Photo Shutterstock Images
Australia tells Solomon Islands it must be ‘really careful’ on China deal
- Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce warned the Pacific nation could become beholden to China after signing security pact with Beijing
- Australia has voiced concern at the security agreement implying it could lead to a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific nation
Coastline of Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands. Photo Shutterstock Images