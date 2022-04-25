Solomon Islands police conduct training drills with a Chinese police liaison team in this undated handout picture. Photo: Royal Solomon Islands Police Force Handout via AFP
Solomon Islands: Japan sends envoy as Australia warns of Chinese military base ‘red line’
- Kentaro Uesugi is expected to convey Tokyo’s concern about the islands’ security pact with China, and discuss bilateral and regional issues
- It comes after Australian PM Scott Morrison said on Sunday that a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands would be a ‘red line’ for his government
Topic | Pacific nations
