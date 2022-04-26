Solomon Islands police train with officers from a Chinese police liaison team in this undated handout picture. Photo: Royal Solomon Islands Police Force Handout via AFP
Australia-China relations: Pacific Defence School to train island neighbours proposed by Australia’s opposition Labor Party
- Labor has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of making Australia ‘less secure’ by failing to prevent a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands
- The opposition party’s policy proposal also includes more development assistance, regular diplomatic visits and increased funding to police illegal fishing
