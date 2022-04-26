Elizabeth Zhong, also known as Ying Zhong, of Sunnyhills, Auckland. Her body was discovered by police in the boot of her blood-smeared Land Rover on November 28, 2020. Photo: Handout via New Zealand Herald
Elizabeth Zhong murder: Chinese expat ‘stabbed over 20 times’ by former business partner, New Zealand court hears
- Fang Sun pleaded not guilty to the murder of Elizabeth Zhong, or Ying Zhong, whose body was discovered in the boot of her own blood-smeared vehicle in 2020
- The 48-year-old blamed Zhong for losing him and his family more than US$16.5 million, prosecutors said in their opening statements at Auckland’s High Court
Topic | New Zealand
Elizabeth Zhong, also known as Ying Zhong, of Sunnyhills, Auckland. Her body was discovered by police in the boot of her blood-smeared Land Rover on November 28, 2020. Photo: Handout via New Zealand Herald