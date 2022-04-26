Indians now account for 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. File photo: EPA-EFE
Australia now has more Indian migrants than Chinese, data shows
- In a decade, migration of Indians increased and they now account for 2.8 per cent of the population, Chinese-born for 2.3 per cent and Britons for 3.8 per cent
- Just under half of Australians were born overseas or had a parent who was; immigration helped the country avoid recession for 28 years until the pandemic
Topic | Australia
Indians now account for 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. File photo: EPA-EFE