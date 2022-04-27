Service members of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy march in formation during a parade in Beijing in 2019. Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has said it is ‘very likely’ China will put troops in the Solomon Islands. Photo: AP
China ‘very likely’ to deploy troops in Solomon Islands, Australian minister says
- Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews made the remarks in an interview on Wednesday, despite Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare’s repeated assurances
- It came as Australia’s spy chief said Canberra was concerned Chinese police deployed to islands could use ‘ruthless’ techniques of the sort used in Hong Kong
Topic | China-Australia relations
