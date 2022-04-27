An Air New Zealand plane flies over Auckland Airport in 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
An Air New Zealand plane flies over Auckland Airport in 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand’s Covid-19 border rules, quarantine lottery were unlawful, court rules

  • New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine process stripped citizens of their right to return home, the High Court in Wellington ruled on Wednesday
  • Its failure to take into account people’s specific needs meant the government had acted ‘unlawfully, unreasonably and in breach of the Bill of Rights’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Wellington

Updated: 3:51pm, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An Air New Zealand plane flies over Auckland Airport in 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
An Air New Zealand plane flies over Auckland Airport in 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE