A protest against sexual violence and gender inequality in Melbourne in March, 2021. Photo: AFP
Australia’s women enraged by flagrant sexism could swing election
- PM Scott Morrison’s government is trailing in polls ahead of a May 21 election; the decline has been largely and steadily driven by female voters
- ‘More women are realising that gender equality in Australia is declining,’ said Janine Hendry, who organised marches after the Parliament House rape scandal
Topic | Australia
