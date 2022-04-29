Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of Solomon Islands, compared his country’s security pact with China to the Aukus alliance. Photo: AP
Solomon Islands lashes out at Australia over China security pact criticism
- Addressing parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare pointed out that his country had never been consulted about the Aukus alliance
- ‘We did not become theatrical or hysterical about the implications this would have for us,’ he said in pointed remarks. ‘We respected Australia’s decision.’
