Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the federal election campaign trail. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s May 21 election: Prime Minister Scott Morrison decries China’s election interference because of Solomons deal

  • Morrison echoed comments of the Home Affairs Minister that Beijing’s unveiling of a security deal with the Solomon Islands was timed to influence an election
  • Australia is concerned about the Chinese government developing a military foothold in the Pacific, which would complicate Canberra’s ability to defend itself

Updated: 3:55pm, 30 Apr, 2022

